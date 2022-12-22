A hit-and-run driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a pedestrian was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash along Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County late Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway just north of Mugu Rock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An SUV driver struck two pedestrian on the roadway and fled the scene.

Responding CHP officers found a female pedestrian on the shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other pedestrian, a 30-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver, Keith Satyananda, 46, had fled the scene, but his SUV was later spotted on Rice Avenue and Wooley Road several miles away. He was stopped by CHP officers and arrested.

He was eventually booked on multiple offenses, including DUI and hit-and-run, authorities said.