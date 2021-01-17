1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Malibu house fire that spread to 4 acres of brush

An early Sunday morning house fire in Malibu spread to 4 acres of brush and left one dead and two hospitalized in serious condition, officials said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews responded to a two-story home “well-involved” in flames in the 2100 block of Rambla Pacifico Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters spent about 1 1/2 hours to extinguish the blaze and the brush fire it caused. The department deployed a water-dropping helicopter in addition to more than 200 firefighters.

Officials did not order any evacuation orders as a result of the brush fire.

The Fire Department confirmed one death and two injuries.

The agency is working with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department to determine what sparked the flames.

Authorities provided no further information about the incident.