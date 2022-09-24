Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022. (Orange County Fire Authority)

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Irvine on Saturday.

The crash involved two cars and a semi-truck that was found overturned and engulfed in flames, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The deadly collision occurred along the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway near Jamboree Road a little after 4 a.m.

Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022.

Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022.

Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022.

Crash leaves one dead and two others injured along 5 freeway in Irvine on Sept. 24, 2022.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No identities have been released at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.