1 dead after shooting in Palmdale

The 38200 block of Division Street in Palmdale is seen in a Google Maps street view photo.

Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting death in Palmdale Monday night, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 38200 block of Division Street around 8:49 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A man was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no additional information available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.