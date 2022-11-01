A pickup truck driver died in an early-morning crash in Chatsworth on Tuesday, leading to an hourslong closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Moore.

The driver of a red pickup truck was declared dead at the scene after the vehicle struck what appears to be a light pole.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the truck nearly split in half by the force of impact.

No one else was injured.

As police investigate the crash, streets in the area remained closed.