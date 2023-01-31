At least one person was killed after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in Panorama City on Tuesday night.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Reports of a stolen truck came in around 7:35 p.m. when officers began a pursuit near the 10600 block of El Dorado Avenue.

The suspect, who has not been identified, crashed into the victim’s vehicle, a silver sedan, near Lanark Street and Woodman Avenue, police said.

Sky5 images at the scene show the collision left both vehicles completely destroyed.

At least one person was killed after a police pursuit ended in Panorama City on Jan. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

The sedan driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The sedan’s passenger was treated for injuries, though the severity of their injuries is unknown.

The suspect was taken into custody by police.

Details are limited as the case remains under investigation. This story will be updated.