1 killed in police shooting at O.C. park

A suspect was dead after police responded to a report of an armed man at Carbon Canyon Regional Park on Tuesday, officials said.

Brea police responded around 5:30 p.m. to a call of a man with a gun at the park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating.

At some point, officers opened fire and the suspect was killed. No officers were hurt, authorities said.

The 124-acre park with picnicking areas and sports facilities is partially within Brea city limits, and partially on unincorporated county land. An O.C. sheriff’s official told KTLA the shooting occurred in an area that their department has jurisdiction over.

Detectives were responding to the scene Tuesday night, and no further details were available.

As the investigation is in its early stages, we do not have additional information to release at this time and will provide an update as soon as possible. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 26, 2020