At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital after a massive tree came down at Calabasas High School Wednesday night.

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received calls about the downed tree in the performing arts center parking lot, located at 22855 Mulholland Highway, at around 6:47 p.m.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed first responders on the scene, where at least four cars were struck by the tree.

A large tree fell in the parking lot of Calabasas H.S. Mar. 22, 2023, sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries (City of Calabasas).

A man in his 50s suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

“Scary moments tonight at CHS as a tree fell on a car outside the Performing Arts Center,” the City of Calabasas tweeted.