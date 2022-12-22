Authorities investigate after a woman was injured in a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino on Dec. 22, 2022. (InlandNews)

A woman was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway.

A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

An initial investigation determined that some sort of conflict occurred before the shooting that led one vehicle to follow another. The vehicles ended up at the intersection, where the woman was shot, Sgt. Matthew Gordon said.

She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case, and no further details have been released.

Video from the scene showed an SUV with a shattered passenger side window and a large police presence in the residential area.

Investigators were at the scene collecting evidence and speaking to any possible witnesses.

Check back for updates on this developing story.