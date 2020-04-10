1  of  2
Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds daily briefing on city’s COVID-19 response BREAKING: L.A. County stay-at-home order extended through May 15 as coronavirus cases top 8,400
Live Now
5 Live

10 trailers headed to O.C. fairgrounds to provide shelter to homeless community during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Orange County Fairgrounds are shown in a Google Maps image on Sept. 4, 2016.

Less than a week after a proposal to house the homeless at a boutique hotel withered under intense public opposition, officials moved forward Friday with a plan to use the Orange County fairgrounds as a location for temporary housing and potential emergency medical facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 150-acre site in Costa Mesa will receive 10 trailers Friday afternoon that fairgrounds officials say will assist with housing for unsheltered residents who may have risk factors that make them vulnerable to COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

“Fairgrounds all over the state are being called into service to assist their communities, and we are happy to do our part in helping Orange County through this pandemic,” Michele Richards, chief executive of OC Fair & Event Center, said in a statement.

The trailers are arriving from Santa Ana, where the state previously allocated 39 of the structures. Santa Ana will keep 22 to isolate homeless people from the local shelter who develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 and will return the remaining 17 trailers to the county to distribute to other locations.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter