101 Freeway in Agoura Hills temporarily shuts down after motorists report firecrackers on highway: CHP

The 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills was shut down in both directions Thursday night, after motorists reported seeing firecrackers being thrown onto the highway, the California Highway Patrol said.

All lanes of the freeway were temporarily closed from the Palo Comado bridge overpass to Chesebro Road, the CHP said in a tweet around 9 p.m.

The agency received reports of a person dropping fireworks onto the freeway, prompting the lane closures.

A bomb squad was sent to investigate.

CHP advised motorists to stay away from the area until further notice.

The freeway was later reopened just after 9:230 p.m., but the Chesebro offramp remained closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

