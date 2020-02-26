106 mph gust reported in San Diego County as Santa Ana winds batter parts of SoCal: NWS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Powerful Santa Ana winds blew through Southern California on Wednesday morning, including a 106 mph gust that may be the highest ever recorded in San Diego County, according to forecasters.

The strong gust was recorded about 1:50 a.m. in Sill Hill, a typically "very windy" location nestled in the San Diego mountains, the National Weather Service said. It's "at least close to, and may be the highest wind gust ever measured," NWS tweeted.

At 106 miles per hour, Sill Hill (a very windy location in the San Diego County Mountains), is at least close to, and may be the highest wind gust ever measured in San Diego County. The wind gust occurred at 1:50 AM on 2/26/2020 during a Santa Ana Wind. #cawx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 26, 2020

Nine other locations in the county had also recorded winds of 70 mph or above as of 5 a.m., according to the weather service's San Diego office. The forecast called for some foothill areas to be battered by gusty winds of 60 to 80 mph.

(National Weather Service)

A high wind warning in effect for San Diego County valley and mountain areas is set to expire at 4 p.m.

Offshore winds weren't as powerful elsewhere in Southern California, but still have reached up to 57 mph in Orange County's Santa Ana Mountains and Apple Canyon in Riverside County, 58 mph in Grand Terrace, and 51 mph in some coastal valley areas of Ventura County, NWS reported.

Winds in L.A. and Ventura counties are expected to be the strongest Wednesday, with possible gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

In addition to powerful winds, the latest Santa Ana wind event has also been bringing above-normal temperatures to Southern California.

Those are expected to continue through Thursday, which will likely be the hottest day of the week, according to the weather service.

Below are the high temperatures expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week. Temps will cool Friday and Saturday ahead of an incoming storm system will bring us some rain on Sunday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/mcvYZcadXd — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 26, 2020

Temperatures in parts of L.A. and Ventura counties are expected to hit the mid-70s and 80s, and reach into the mid-80s on Thursday.

Highs in the 80s are expected in parts of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, with areas further inland experiencing chillier temperatures, according to NWS.

The weather will start to cool by the weekend ahead of a storm system that could bring rain to some areas in the region, forecasters said.