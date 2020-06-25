61-year-old man arrested on pimping and human trafficking charges after stabbing woman in San Bernardino

Carl Lair, 61, is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department on June 24, 2020.

A man was arrested on human trafficking charges Monday after stabbing a woman in San Bernardino, officials said Wednesday.

Police responded to a stabbing they called “brutal” in the 500 block of West 6th Street around 1:00 p.m., and quickly recognized the incident was associated with human trafficking, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

Investigators identified the suspect as Carl Lee Lair, 61, and found a motel room he was using, officials said. A search warrant was issued on the room, where evidence of human trafficking was discovered.

Lair was located at 777 West 6th Street, booking records show, where a Motel 6 is located. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of felony violations of pimping and pandering, assault with a deadly weapon, human trafficking, and a parole violation, according to the department.

The victim was treated for her injuries. No further details on her condition or identity, including her age, were available.

Lee was booked at the San Bernardino Central Detention Center, officials said. He was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Bail is set at $100,000, according to county booking records.

Anyone wishing to report concerns related to human trafficking can do so by calling the department at 909-384-5667 or by emailing vice@sbcity.org. To provide information anonymously, contact We-Tip at 1-888-782-7463.