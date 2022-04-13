A 14-year-old student from Irvine was arrested Tuesday after posting threats online against his school.

Police were made aware of a series of social media posts Tuesday suggesting a school shooting was going to occur the upcoming Friday.

Additionally, the author posted a list of first names that appeared to coincide with several students that attend Orchard Hills School.

Authorities investigated the posts and determined the person responsible for the posts was a 14-year-old student at the school.

Later Tuesday, the student was arrested for charges related to the posts.

“It does not appear the student intended to carry out the threats nor does it appear he had access to a firearm,” Irvine Police said.

The identity of the student is not being shared due to his age.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer Melissa Porter at mporter@cityofirvine.org or 949-724-7058.