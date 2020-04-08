15 trailers parked at Riverside Airport for homeless people with COVID-19 to self-isolate

The City of Riverside provided this photo on April 8, 2020, of 15 trailers from the State of California to provide safe isolation housing for individuals experiencing homelessness who have the symptoms of COVID-19.

Fifteen trailers are being housed at the Riverside Airport to provide homeless people experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 with a place to self-isolate, in the event that they don’t need medical attention, officials announced Wednesday.

The city of Riverside received the trailers from the state’s Office of Emergency Services and placed them at the airport’s parking lot, according to Mayor Rusty Bailey. Each trailer has a bathroom, shower, toilet, small kitchenette, stove, refrigerator, microwave, couch and dinette.

“These trailers are an important part of our effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 both among individuals experiencing homelessness and the entire city,” Councilman Ronaldo Fierro said in a city YouTube video. “They also protect other homeless individuals by housing people with symptoms away from the shelter setting where occupants don’t need medical attention and can care for themselves.”

Bailey said the trailers are the result of advocacy for homeless resources through the city’s work with the Big 13 Cities group. The trailers will remain available for the homeless population for as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. They are being operated and overseen by CityNet, a non-profit organization experienced in working with the homeless community.

“If you see one of the trailers here on airport property, just know that your city is doing its part to help the less fortunate and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Bailey added.

As of Tuesday, Riverside County had 1,016 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths, officials reported. Sixty-seven people have since recovered from the illness.

