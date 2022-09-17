Police arrested 19 people for soliciting prostitution during an undercover operation in Claremont this past August and September.

The two-day sting operation took place on Aug. 26 and Sept. 15 and targeted the Indian Hill area and the 10 Freeway.

Claremont Police says these areas have received “multiple complaints” from residents, local business owners and passersby regarding heightened prostitution activity.

Undercover officers posed as prostitutes during the operation. Over the course of two days, 19 people were taken into custody for allegedly soliciting prostitution and sex acts.

Police say one arrested suspect was a registered sex offender who was currently on parole while wearing a GPS-monitored ankle bracelet. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and is being held pending a future court appearance.

The other 18 suspects were booked at the Claremont Police Department Jail, where they were later released on citations.

Multiple agencies assisted with the investigation including the Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Probation Department.