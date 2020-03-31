1st responders line up outside Palmdale hospital to honor doctors, nurses, staff amid coronavirus outbreak

A group of first responders in Palmdale expressed their appreciation to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic Monday night.

The salute to doctors, nurses and medical staff at Palmdale Regional Medical Center took place around 7:30 p.m., coinciding with the setting sun, according to a post on the Palmdale sheriff’s staton’s Facebook page.

Sheriff’s deputies, as well as personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol, took part in the salute. They parked their patrol cars and fire engines outside the hospital, located at 38600 Medical Center Drive, then turned their emergency lights on.

Numerous first responder vehicles were lined up at the curb outside the facility, and many had their sirens turned on, video of the demonstration showed.

The bright, flashing lights, as well as the many sirens blaring, caught the attention of the emergency room staff.

They went out to “briefly enjoy the expression of appreciation,” the post stated. “According to the units, the nurses and doctors loved it; some were in tears.”

Deputy Jacob came up with the idea as a quick gesture of gratitude, officials said.

The salute took place on National Doctor’s Day, with the sheriff’s station expressing thanks to medical professionals in Palmdale and elsewhere.

“THANK YOU Doctors, Nurses and ALL Professional Health Staff! #NationalDoctorsDay!” the agency said on Facebook.