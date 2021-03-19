2 arrested after man shot during argument inside Gardena Target

Gustavo Jose Parra and Fabiola Gamboa, both 21, are seen in photos provided but the Gardena Police Department on March 19, 2021.

A man and woman, both 21, were arrested following a shooting inside a Gardena Target, officials announced Friday.

The gunfire came shortly before 10 p.m. Feb. 24, after an argument between two men inside the store on 2169 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., the Gardena Police Department said in a news release.

The argument escalated into a physical fight, and one of the men took out a handgun and shot the victim twice.

The gunman and another two people involved in the fight then fled from the store.

The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital and treated for the injuries.

Gardena police later identified Gustavo Jose Parra of Culver City as the shooter. Los Angeles Police Department officers took him into custody Wednesday “during an unrelated incident,” police said.

Fabiola Gamboa of Hawthorne was also identified as a suspect in the altercation. She was taken into custody the day after Parra was arrested.

Parra faces an attempted murder charge while Gamboa was charged as an accessory after the fact, according to Gardena police.