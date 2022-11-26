Two people died Saturday morning in what authorities suspect was a smuggling event involving a panga boat off the coast of Imperial Beach in San Diego County, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Around 6 a.m., several people, including two minors, were rescued, CBP spokesperson Angel Moreno confirmed to KTLA sister station KSWB.

Surfers, the United States Coast Guard, lifeguards and paramedics assisted in the rescue.

Others were detained at the scene.

“It took the whole call, was just about an hour and a half long,” said Imperial Beach Fire and Rescue Capt. Patrick Spears.

Spears said Border Patrol had seven people in custody. Imperial Beach lifeguards pulled two people from the water, both who had died. The large surf at the time, made it challenging for the rescue.

Video from an independent video journalist showed an overturned boat floating offshore.

One person was still believed to be missing, Moreno said, and Coast Guard crews continued to search the area.

Click here for continuing coverage.

Officials say they believe there is one more, a tenth person, missing.

Officials have not yet released the identities or information about the people involved. It’s also unclear where the boat came from or where it was headed.