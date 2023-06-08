A shooting outside of a Hyde Park car wash left two people hospitalized on June 8, 2023. (Citizen)

At least two people were hospitalized after gunfire erupted outside of a car wash in the Hyde Park neighborhood on Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 6400 block of S. West and Hyde Park Boulevards around 6:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two people wounded. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions remain unknown.

There were reports of a possible third victim, although that information has not been confirmed.

Citizen video showed heavy police presence and emergency crews outside the car wash where authorities attended to the victims.

The suspects fled the scene in a sedan before police could arrive. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No suspect description was released as police continue investigating the incident.