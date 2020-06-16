2 injured after driver plows into demonstrators in Hollywood

The driver of a white BMW plowed through a group of demonstrators in Hollywood Sunday, injuring two people.

Video posted to social media shows the hit-and-run at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Gianella Ghiglino, who witnessed the incident, says a group of protesters were blocking the intersection when a driver trying to get through became upset.

“What this person did, this is a hate crime and attempted murder… this was intentional, this wasn’t an accident,” she said. “This wasn’t ‘I’m annoyed the people are blocking.’ This was ‘I don’t like what you’re saying, and I think I can do whatever I want.'”

Two people were struck and left with minor injuries, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The driver is still being sought.

“I’m still a little rattled by the whole experience. Someone could have died, could have been seriously hurt,” Ghiglino said.

Earlier Sunday, thousands of protesters took off from that area for the “All Black Lives Matter” solidarity march to decry racial injustice and support LGBTQ rights.