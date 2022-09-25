Two men were found dead Saturday night following a shooting in Compton.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the area regarding a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived on scene they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The two men were declared dead at the scene. An unidentified woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance and is currently listed in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The two people killed have been described only as men in their 20s or 30s.

It’s unclear if the three people were involved in the shooting or were innocent bystanders.

There is currently no information regarding any suspects or suspect vehicles.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.