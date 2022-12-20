A suspect vehicle crashed into a wall after allegedly ramming two officers during a pursuit on Dec. 20, 2022. (Palm Springs Police)

Two officers were hospitalized after a suspect allegedly rammed their car into the officers during a pursuit in Palm Springs on Tuesday.

Two suspects were arrested, although their identities have not been released by Palm Springs Police.

Officers attempted a traffic stop near Murray Canyon Drive and South Toledo Avenue a little before 10 p.m.

Instead of pulling over, the suspects sped away, leading police on a pursuit. At one point, the vehicle pulled into a cul-de-sac and stopped driving.

As two officers exited their car, police say the suspects “backed up at a high rate of speed, ramming the officer’s vehicle and pinning two officers between the police vehicle and the suspect vehicle.”

The suspects then fled the scene.

They were pursued for several more blocks before crashing into a wall at the northeast corner of Mesquite and Farrell, authorities said.

Catalytic convertors discovered in the suspect’s vehicle after a police pursuit on Dec. 20, 2022. (Palm Springs Police)

Two people fled from the vehicle and a search involving multiple agencies ensued including the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter. The suspects were eventually located and arrested.

One officer was transported to a local hospital and remains in stable condition. A second officer was treated at the hospital and is expected to be released.

While searching the suspect’s vehicle, police discovered several catalytic converters, although it’s unclear whether those were stolen.