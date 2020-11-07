Helicopter crash lands on rooftop of Boyle Heights hospital; pilot suffers minor injuries

A pilot suffered minor wounds after a helicopter crash landed on the rooftop of a hospital in Boyle Heights Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The private ambulance chopper was carrying a donated organ for Keck Hospital of USC when it landed on a helipad on the hospital’s rooftop just after 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two other people were aboard but declined medical treatment after being evaluated by first responders, officials said.

Firefighters safely retrieved the donated organ and handed it over to hospital staff, LAFD said.

When Sky5 was overhead around 3:30 p.m., the helicopter was tipped over on its side with some small pools of unknown fluids surrounding the wreckage. Its tail end was hanging over the side of the helipad with the helicopter lying not far from the building’s edge.

Officials said there was no fire and no major fluid leak.

At 4:13 p.m., firefighting crews were still on the scene while officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board began to investigate, officials said.

Earlier, fire officials said two people were being treated in connection with the incident but later clarified there was a total of three people aboard the aircraft.