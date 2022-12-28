Footage shared to the Citizen app shows the scene of a double shooting on Dec. 28, 2022.

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue.

Based on the location of the call and information posted to the Citizen app, it appears the shooting occurred at the Summit Motel.

Firefighters requested a pair of ambulances for the victims, whom Sgt. Picarella of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said are a woman and a man.

Both victims have been taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The shooter remains outstanding, and a motive for the attack is unknown.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.