2 suspects linked to homicide in Hawaii arrested in SoCal

Two men wanted in connection with a murder in Hawaii were arrested in Southern California on March 9, 2022. (Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that the suspects linked to the decomposed body found inside of a tub at Hawaii Loa Ridge have been arrested in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tracked Juan Tejedor Baron and Scott Hannon and determined they had fled Oahu to the Los Angeles area.

At around 4:20 p.m., Baron, 23, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and police. Baron was said to have been on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim that was bound for Mexico when officials caught him.

Officials said that Baron crawled under an enclosed bench seat after he pulled back a metal plate near the bus’s rear bathroom.

Hannon, 34, was arrested near the intersection of West Manchester Boulevard and South Oak Street in Inglewood at around 5:44 p.m.

Officials said that the suspects were booked into the Los Angeles Police Department Metropolitan Detention Center.

Honolulu police said that Baron was suspected to be in an intimate relationship with the 73-year-old deceased victim. Click here to read more.