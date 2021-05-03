2 teens among 5 killed in weekend of shootings, other violence across L.A. County

Authorities investigate at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of unincorporated South Los Angeles on April 30, 2021. (KTLA)

A spate of shootings and other violence rippled across Los Angeles County over the weekend, leaving five people dead and several others injured.

The violence began on Friday, minutes before 3 p.m., when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds in the 6600 block of Holmes Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to a news release.

Just after midnight Saturday, Los Angeles police responded to calls of shots fired at a public housing complex near 114th Street and Parmelee Avenue in Nickerson Gardens. Officers arrived at 12:41 a.m. to find an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds, unconscious and not breathing, LAPD spokesman Officer J. Chaves said.

Christopher Castellan Roque, 18, died in his yard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

