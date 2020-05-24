2 wounded in Pasadena shooting

Lake Avenue, facing north at Rio Grande Street, in Pasadena, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Two people were hospitalized after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car in Pasadena on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The attack was reported about 4:10 p.m. along Lake Avenue, between Rio Grande and Elizabeth streets, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The conditions of the victims were not available.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were released as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Police urged the public to avoid the area as the continued to work at the scene into the evening.

Anyone with information can reach Pasadena police at 626-744-4501. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.