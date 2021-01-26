2 young children killed in fire at Lake Elsinore home

Two toddlers died in a fire that ripped through a Lake Elsinore home Monday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responded to the blaze at the single-story home in the 32900 block of Blackwell Drive shortly before 3 p.m. and found heavy fire and thick smoke coming from the garage, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The two small children, 16-month-old Aria Alcarez and her big brother 2-year-old Julian Alcarez, died in the blaze, while five adults and another child were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The children’s mother saw fire explode in the garage and was able to rescue her 90-year-old grandmother who was in a wheelchair, and one of her 16-month-old twins, but couldn’t get back in to get the other children, family members told KTLA.

Inside the burning home, her son, the other 16-month-old twin daughter and three dogs were behind a baby gate in a back room. They all died in the blaze.

Several neighbors tried helping the mother rescue her family from the fire, friends say.

Family members said the mother suffered burns on much of her body and remains hospitalized with her baby girl Maya.

On Tuesday, a makeshift memorial stood outside the charred home as investigators probed the scene. A GoFundMe page was set up to cover funeral expenses.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no further details were available.