Gloria Jessica Huerta is an undated photo provided by the California Attorney General’s Office.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman who disappeared near Lake Los Angeles.

Gloria “Jessica” Huerta, 27, went missing on Aug. 3, 2020. She was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to Los Angeles County officials.

The reward is being offered by L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger in a motion that was approved by the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

“Jessica has been missing for more than two years,” said Barger. “My heart is breaking for this young woman’s family, who are desperately pleading for the public’s help so she can be found and brought home.”

Huerta was staying in a trailer on a property near Lake Los Angeles where an altercation allegedly took place, authorities said.

Huerta is described as a Hispanic woman standing 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her right shoulder saying “Jessica.”

The woman’s trailer was also reported missing. The trailer is described as white-colored, about 15-20 feet long and has a door near the rear side.

Huerta is known to frequent the Palmdale and Littlerock areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

“I’m hopeful that extending this reward will encourage the public’s cooperation so we can both find Jessica and hold those responsible for her disappearance accountable,” said Barger.