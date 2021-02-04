22-year-old driving stolen vehicle arrested after fatally striking 26-year-old Pomona resident while evading police

A 26-year-old man was killed after a driver hit his car while evading police in Pomona Wednesday, officials said.

Police were attempting to stop a car for a vehicle code violation around 3:51 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Eli Richard Lopez, failed to stop at the summoning of the officer, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

In an attempt to evade police, Lopez began to drive “with a willful disregard for public safety” and as a result, collided with another vehicle at the intersection of San Antonio Avenue and Philadelphia Street, according to the department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that the driver of the other vehicle had sustained life-threatening injuries, and he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Family members identified the victim as 26-year-old Rolando Pinto.

Lopez, who was driving a stolen vehicle, fled the scene on foot but was located and taken into custody, police said.

He is being held at Men’s Central Jail on more than $2 million bail, inmate records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The cause of Pinto’s death was listed as multiple blunt force trauma, according to coroner records.

Family members say he lived just two blocks away from the site of the crash, and was on his way home from work at an auto parts warehouse.

Maria Ortega, Pinto’s aunt, said in tears how missed Pinto will be.

“He’s the sweetest guy. He’s a big guy but underneath all that he’s just a sweet teddy bear,” she said. “He is very lovable, loves this family.”

News of Pinto’s death was taken especially hard by his father, who suffered a heart attack after learning of his son’s passing.

“When they confirmed it was him, he couldn’t take it,” Ortega said. “He started having chest pains and so they called the ambulance here and he was rushed to the hospital. It turned out he had a heart attack.”

Meanwhile, Lopez is facing charges for murder, grand theft auto, hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, and evading a peace officer.

“I want him to know that he destroyed my family. He’s putting us through so much grief,” Ortega said. “Whatever justice comes your way is well deserved.”

A GoFundMe page was created by loved ones to raise money for Pinto’s funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Pomona Police Department’s Traffic Services Bureau at 909-802-7741 or 909-620-2048. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477.