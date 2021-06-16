23-year-old man arrested after allegedly shooting at woman inside Redlands apartment during dispute

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a woman inside a Redlands apartment after a dispute, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 27000 block of West Lugonia Avenue, the Redlands Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect, Jelani Anthony Smith, allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun at a “female acquaintance” as she fled the apartment following a dispute, according to police.

After shooting at the victim, police said Smith chased her out to the street while brandishing the gun.

She was able to flee to safety in a nearby building, while Smith went back to the apartment.

A perimeter was established around the building and officers were able to negotiate Smith’s surrender when he exited the apartment.

He was taken into custody without further incident and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied dwelling and assault with a firearm.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police said several bullets went through the wall and into another apartment that was occupied.

Smith is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail.