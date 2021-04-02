24-year-old man arrested in string of SoCal bank robberies in grocery stores

A man suspected of robbing several banks at groceries stores across Southern California has been arrested, officials announced Friday.

Kyle Marquise Adlam, 24, was identified and taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators served search warrants, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The most recent robbery was reported around 2:40 p.m. on March 10, at a bank in the 26000 block of Aliso Creek Road in Aliso Viejo.

Investigators determined Adlam was involved in other bank robberies in February and March in Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura and San Diego counties, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

Adlam is accused of passing his cellphone to the tellers, who then saw a note demanding money and indicating Adlam was armed, sheriff’s officials said.

Adlam was booked into the Orange County Jail.