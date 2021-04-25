25-year-old horse dies after falling down Thousand Oaks hillside

The Ventura County Fire Department posted this photo of Sara on Twitter on April 25, 2021.

A horse that fell down a Thousand Oaks hillside and became wedged against a retaining wall on Sunday morning, later died despite rescue team efforts, the Ventura County Fire Department reported.

Sara, a 1,000-pound horse, was in a “precarious position,” but safely extricated by an animal rescue team through the use of ropes and pulleys around 10:18 a.m., the Fire Department said in a tweet. Sara was hoisted to the top of the hill and was evaluated by a veterinarian at the scene.

Fire officials tweeted they were “hoping for a good outcome.”

Unfortunately, despite the “best efforts of the firefighters and vet on scene,” the brown horse perished a short time later, according to an update posted by the Fire Department at 11:36 a.m.

Not the kind of update we were hoping for, but sadly, the horse has succumbed to her injuries despite the best efforts of the firefighters and the vet on scene. — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) April 25, 2021

No other information was released.