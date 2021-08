A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Hemet area Wednesday night. (USGS)

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Hemet area Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at approximately 11:51 p.m. northwest of Hemet, about 87 miles from Los Angeles.

About 278 people reported having felt the temblor, per the USGS Felt Report page.

The depth was just over 17.8 kilometers (11 miles), according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage.