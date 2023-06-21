DENVER (KDVR) — “What would you do if you won the lottery?”

An age-old question where many might dream of spending their theoretical earnings on a luxury vacation, buying a new house or splurging on a nice car. However, one Colorado man would be happy to spend part of his $3.8 million winnings on a new vacuum.

Sixty-nine-year-old Bill S., of Carbondale, is Colorado’s latest millionaire. The Colorado Lottery said Bill won $3,896,039 million on the June 10 drawing of Colorado Lotto+. His winning ticket matched all six numbers: 5-13-14-16-30-33.

The lucky $2 Colorado Lotto+ ticket was sold at the City Market at 905 Highway 133 in Carbondale.

Bill S. of Carbondale won $3.8 million on the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot. (Colorado Lottery)

Bill said he has been playing the lottery weekly for 10 years, but this is of course his biggest prize by far. He told the Colorado Lottery that when he saw he hit the jackpot, he was “beyond belief” and has been trembling ever since.

He went home with the cash option of $1,948,019.

Bill enjoys a simple life, and when he was asked about how he would spend his newfound fortune, he said he would maybe take a train trip and buy a new vacuum.

He is retired and on a fixed budget, so he hasn’t been able to go horseback riding or paragliding, two of his favorite Colorado outdoor activities. With his earnings, Bill also plans to get back to the things he loves.

He also wants to give back to his local community. He plans to get 100 gift cards and give them to the people at his local City Market because “they are nice” to him.

The Colorado Lottery said Bill is a retired trauma nurse who worked in New York City for 30 years before moving to Colorado and working at Aspen Valley Hospital until he retired in 2022.