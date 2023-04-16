SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three American sailors who officials say were last heard from on April 4 off the coast of Mexico.

Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien and William Gross were aboard a 44-foot Lafitte sailing vessel named Ocean Bound that reportedly left Mazatlán en route to San Diego, the coast guard stated in a news release.

Ocean Bound, the missing sail boat, is pictured here. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest)

Officials say the sailors planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions and to report in before continuing on to San Diego, but there was no record of them arriving in Cabo San Lucas or a report of their location.

“We know that they did not arrive in Cabo San Lucas, nor have there been any sightings of the vessel after (April 4) when they left Mazatlán,” Commander Greg Higgins, U.S. Coast Guard Search Mission Coordinator, said to FOX 5.

Higgins said that the journey should have taken about two days, but less than ideal weather could have been an obstacle for the sailors. During the journey, he said that winds were estimated to have been at approximately 30 knots and waves were reaching heights around 15 to 20 feet.

“It would be arduous, it wouldn’t be a comfortable trip,” Higgins said. “The three persons on-board have experience in the maritime industry, so they understand navigation of vessels … another person has years and years of experience on sailboats.”

According to the Coast Guard, urgent marine broadcasts were issued over radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing vessel and the sailors.

Additionally, search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, but there have been no reported sightings of the vessel at this time, officials said.

The Mexican Navy is assisting the coast guard in search and rescue efforts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the sailors or the Ocean Bound sailing vessel is encouraged to contact the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Coordination Center at 510-437-3701.

FOX 5’s Christelle Koumoue contributed to this report.