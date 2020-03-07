3 charged in fatal shooting of Riverside 7-Eleven clerk during robbery

Prosecutors charged two men and a woman with murder and other crimes Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a clerk at a Riverside 7-Eleven store last week, authorities said.

John Lamont Bush, 30, Marleiya Onshel Barnes, 33, and Roderick Lamar Grandison, 47, were arrested Wednesday, according to Riverside County booking records. Their cities of residence were not available. All are Los Angeles residents.

Left to right: John Lamont Bush, 30, Marleiya Onshel Barnes, 33, and Roderick Lamar Grandison, 47, pictured in photos provided by the Riverside Police Department following their arrests on March 4, 2020.

Bush faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery, according to a felony complaint filed Friday in Riverside County Superior Court.

He’s also accused of personally firing a gun during the crime, as well as the special circumstance of murder during the commission of a robbery, making him potentially eligible for the death penalty. Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek capital punishment in the case.

Barnes was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and violating the terms of her parole stemming from a previous conviction. Grandison was charged with second-degree murder and robbery.

Homicide victim Waqar “Vic” Tanveer, 28, of Fontana, pictured in a photo provided by the Riverside Police Department on March 6, 2020.

They’re suspected of killing a 28-year-old Waqar “Vic” Tanveer of Fontana, who was working as a clerk at the store, 6692 Indiana Ave., when he was found fatally shot by a customer about 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 28, according to the Riverside Police Department and court records.

The killing was believed to have stemmed from a robbery.

The suspects have been linked to two other 7-Eleven robberies in the cities of Moreno Valley and Perris in the hours leading up to the Riverside robbery and shooting, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said. No injuries were reported in those crimes.

Detectives determined Bush was the gunman in the fatal shooting, Railsback said. Barnes was believed to have driven the car used in the killing, as well as both prior robberies. Grandison is accused of being a passenger in the car used in the Riverside killing, as well as carrying out one of the two previous heists.

Investigators arrested all three suspects on Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records. Bush and Barnes were arrested in Los Angeles, while Grandison was found and taken into custody in Compton.

A friend of Tanveer described him as the father of a 7-month-old daughter who had started working at the convenience store about eight months before the shooting.

A website set up to help the family cover the cost of burial had raised more than $11,000 Friday.

“He was loved by co-workers and customers, always greeting guests hello brother hello sister!” according to the memorial page.

Railsback credited the “tireless” work of detectives, as well as help from the public and neighboring law enforcement agencies for the arrests.

The three defendants were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Friday afternoon, but their arraignments were postponed until March 20, official said.

Bush was being held without bail, officials said. Bail for Barnes and Grandison was set at $1 million.

Police respond to a 7-Eleven in Riverside after a customer walked in to find that the clerk had been shot on Feb. 28, 2020. (Credit: OC Hawk)

Related Content Riverside 7-Eleven clerk shot and killed in apparent robbery Video