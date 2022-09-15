Have you ever wondered why a relationship ended? It could be because of your emoji choices.

A new report from Adobe details which emojis could hinder one’s love life.

The poop, angry face, and eggplant emojis are the top three emoticons people don’t like to see when they were flirting or dating someone, according to the report.

32% of Generation Z survey participants said that the poop, angry and eggplant emojis made potential partners appear less likable.

Adobe typeface designer and font developer Paul Hunt explained why people aren’t so fond of certain emojis when it comes to evaluating relationships.

The Future of Creativity: 2022 U.S. Emoji Trend Report (Adobe)

“You wouldn’t want to be in a relationship with someone who can’t share their emotions with you, right? I believe the same applies to digital communication.” Hunt said in a press release. “Emoji usage, and being able to communicate emotionally digitally, is part of the expected package of emotional maturity.”

The survey also ranked the kissy face, blush, and heart-eyed emojis as the top three emojis that make someone more likable during a courtship.

Overall, 58% of Gen Z and 54% of Millennials were more likely to want a second or third date with someone who uses emojis when communicating.

The report also stated the top five favorite emojis for U.S. users.

The laughing face

Thumbs up

Red Heart

The crying, laughing face

The sad face with a single tear shown

The survey also shared which emojis were the most misunderstood.

The smiling Cowboy

Cherry

The upside-down smiley face