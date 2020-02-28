3 injured, 2 in custody after pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three people were injured and two others taken into custody when a stolen vehicle driver crashed on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys while trying to flee from authorities Thursday night.

The chase began on surface streets in Pacoima and continued onto the 118 Freeway before finally coming to an end about 10:30 p.m. when the stolen Toyota sedan clipped another vehicle on the southbound 405 Freeway near Victory Boulevard.

Both vehicles spun out following the crash, with the Toyota hitting a pole.

Three teens, described only as a male and two females, were injured in the crash, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated.

Two other people traveling in the stolen vehicle were taken into custody, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

The driver of the vehicle that was clipped by the Toyota was not injured.

“I’m just thankful to God that we’re OK … I don’t even know how many times we spun,” Vikram Sanra said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

A SigAlert issued on the freeway following the crash was allowed to expire about 2 a.m.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION: SB I-405 AT VICTORY BLVD, ALL LANES NOW OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 28, 2020