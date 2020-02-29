At least 3 injured in apparent explosion, heavy fire in industrial area of downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least three people were injured in an apparent explosion as heavy fire engulfed a business in the industrial district area of downtown Los Angeles Saturday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The blaze was reported about 12 p.m. at 743 Kohler St. and firefighters started a defensive firefighting operation as soon as they arrived at the scene, according to an LAFD alert.

Over 130 firefighters responded to what the department is calling a "Major Emergency fire."

The department said it's waiting for an update on the number of all patients and their conditions.

The structure on fire was described as a one-story business in a row of commercial structures.

It's unclear what triggered the apparent explosion and subsequent fire.

A photo released by the fire department showed flames burning inside a small building with debris littering the ground outside as a firefighters worked. A sign that reads "Radix" could be seen on the building.

Witnesses shared videos of thick smoke billowing over downtown L.A., with one describing hearing a "big boom" then seeing flames.

something just exploded on 7th St just w of Alameda in #dtla. big boom then flames. pic.twitter.com/K2RebSRon4 — 🗽 evan menzel 🍠 (@evanmenzel) February 29, 2020