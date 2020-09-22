3 local wildfires prompt extension of smoke advisory through Tuesday for SoCal communities

A smoke advisory will remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon for a large part of Southern California as three local wildfires continue to spew harmful particles into the air.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District on Monday extended the smoke advisory due to the wildfire smoke from the Bobcat, El Dorado and Snow Fires which are impacting several areas in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the cities of Azusa, Monrovia, Yucaipa and the Cabazon area.

The Bobcat Fire was producing substantial amounts of smoke on Monday morning, more than the El Dorado and Snow Fires, according to satellite and webcam imagery.

“Smoke from the Bobcat Fire is being transported towards the north,” the SCQAMD said in a news release. “Smoke from the Eldorado Fire is being transported towards the northeast. Smoke from the Snow Fire is being transported to the north and northeast into the northern portions of Coachella Valley.”

The Bobcat Fire continued to rage on Monday evening after erupting on Sept. 6. The blaze is burning north of Azusa, Duarte, Monrovia, and Arcadia in the Angeles National Forest and is also threatening homes in the Antelope Valley. The massive inferno has charred more than 105,300 acres and is 15% contained.

Areas along the 210 Freeway corridor including Glendora, Azusa, Arcadia, Pasadena, Glendale and Burbank are expected to see the most smoke and ash on Tuesday morning. By Tuesday evening, southerly winds are expected to move the smoke from the Bobcat Fire north into the mountains and out of the South Coast Air Basin, the SCQAMD said.

Meanwhile, firefighters in San Bernardino County were still battling the El Dorado Fire burning in the mountains near Yucaipa. As of Monday afternoon, the blaze had burned more than 22,500 acres and was 59% contained. Heavy smoke is likely in Desert Hot Springs and Palm Springs on Tuesday morning and in the Big Bear area on Tuesday evening, officials reported.

Fire crews were also battling the Snow Fire in Riverside County burning in the San Jacinto Wilderness near Cabazon. It has burned about 6,000 acres and was 38% contained as of Monday. Smoke from the fire is expected to move northeast into the Coachella Valley by Tuesday afternoon.

Wildfire smoke and its particles can cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illness. For those with sensitive conditions, the small particles from wildfire smoke can cause difficulty breathing, wheezing, coughing, fatigue and chest pain.

The SCAQMD advises anyone who smells smoke or sees ash to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and to avoid vigorous physical activity.

A #goeswest geocolor product showing the cloud cover off the coast, and smoke from the #BobcatFire moving to the north #CaWx pic.twitter.com/BVXt4K964S — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 21, 2020