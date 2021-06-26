3 people injured in shooting at ‘Pike Outlets’ in Long Beach

Three people were injured in a shooting that broke out at the Pike Outlets in Long Beach Saturday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 9:35 p.m. near Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way.

Long Beach police say they have three people of interest in custody.

One of the victims is in critical condition and the other two in stable condition, according to Chief Robert G. Laguna of the Long Beach Police Department.

The shooting occurred right outside of a Hooters restaurant, with one of the bullets going through the front door of the establishment, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.