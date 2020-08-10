3 wounded in shooting at party in NorCal Airbnb rental

Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a suspect who shot three people at an Airbnb party early Sunday morning.

The three victims, all in their 20s, were hospitalized in stable condition, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reported.

Deputies said the shooting happened near Howe Avenue and El Camino Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. At least one gunman opened fire but no suspect description was available.

“We’re talking about a lot of young folks,” Sacramento County Sheriff spokesperson Lacey Nelson said. “We are really truly urging them to not — just for COVID reasons. Please stop with these parties. Somebody shot a gun and hurt people and could have killed people.”

Neighbor Randy Rea lives a full block away from the corner house where neighbors said more than 50 people gathered Saturday night for the party.

He said the party guests’ cars reached all the way outside his house and around his truck.

Detectives said they struggled to identify witnesses after partygoers scattered, with some jumping over neighborhood fences.

But they spoke with neighbors Sunday to try to piece together what happened.

In recent years, there have been several shootings at Airbnb party houses and the company has discouraged them.

“They shouldn’t be allowed to rent for these parties if you ask me,” Rea said. “It just causes conflict like what happened here.”

Following the shooting Sunday, Airbnb told KTXL they have banned the person who booked the Sacramento house for the party.

“We are outraged by the reported behavior and violence, which goes against everything our community stands for,” the company said in a statement. “We have banned the booking guest from our platform as we urgently investigate this incident.”

The investigation is ongoing and detectives said they are urging anyone who was at the party and may have information to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

“We know it’s risky for you to come forward, but we do have three young people who were shot and injured. We need justice for them,” Nelson said.