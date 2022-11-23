Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday.

The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three passengers — a driver and two three-year-old children. The pickup truck was carrying one driver.

According to CHP, the truck was driving directly ahead of the sedan when it started experiencing mechanical issues.

As the truck pulled over to the shoulder, the sedan collided with the pickup truck, resulting in a rollover crash.

The victim, a three-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. The sedan driver suffered minor injuries and the other three-year-old suffered moderate injuries, officials said. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The truck driver remained uninjured, confirmed CHP.

Investigators say alcohol was determined to be a factor in the deadly crash.

No further details have been released and the case remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol, Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.