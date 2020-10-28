30-story luxury building pushed by Councilman Wesson now towers over South L.A.’s edge

The sleek new residential tower called Arq is billed as luxury living for L.A.’s creative set, with commanding views and studio apartments for $3,121 per month.

Located at the edge of South Los Angeles, the 30-story high-rise is unlike any other residential building in that part of the city, looming over its neighbors. It’s part of the Cumulus District, a development slated to house restaurants, a Whole Foods supermarket and more than 1,200 apartments.

Cumulus is the type of massive high-end development that’s typical for downtown, Hollywood or Century City. In L.A.’s West Adams neighborhood, which has struggled for decades to attract grocers and retailers, the project is viewed as transformational.

No one at City Hall was more essential to getting the project approved than Councilman Herb Wesson, who represents the area and is now running for county supervisor. Wesson pushed for the site to be rezoned, eliminating the property’s 45-foot height limit, and voted to remove language aimed at ensuring the project would offer city-regulated affordable housing.

