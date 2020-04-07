Breaking News
Live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives briefing on city’s coronavirus response
Live Now
5 Live

36 LAPD officers, 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19: Chief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Los Angeles police officers wear masks while responding to a call in Crenshaw on April 5, 2020. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles police officers wear masks while responding to a call in Crenshaw on April 5, 2020. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The number of Los Angeles Police Department officers and civilian employees infected by the coronavirus continues to increase, with nearly four dozen testing positive, Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday.

Thirty-six officers and 11 civilians have contracted the virus, Moore said during a Police Commission meeting conducted remotely by Zoom.

Although the total number of those testing positive increased from the previous day, the number who are quarantined at home fell by 24, to 209. They all have COVID-19 symptoms and are either in a high-risk category or have had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Moore said.

The LAPD is continuing to test more of its 13,000 employees, and officers are having their temperature taken before their shifts.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter