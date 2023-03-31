SAN DIEGO — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake that struck northeast of Palomar Mountain Friday was felt in parts of San Diego County, the United States Geological Survey said.

The USGS reported the quake hit at 6:16 p.m., with a depth of about 4.9 miles. It reportedly occurred 3.1 miles northwest of Palomar Observatory.

According to the USGS “Did You Feel It” map, the earthquake was felt from Chula Vista to as far north as the Los Angeles area.

(USGS data map)

FOX 5 viewers reported feeling shaking in East County areas like Jamul and Fallbrook, to as far west as Carlsbad, downtown San Diego and University City.

No tsunami is expected, per National Weather Service San Diego.

There are no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.