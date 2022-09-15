CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four-to-six people are injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. The store is located at 22224 Redwood Road.

CHP said a silver Toyota Avalon drove through the entrance of the store and ended up at the checkout lanes. Four people have been transported to four different hospitals with “moderate to mild injuries,” CHP said.

The adult male driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities, CHP said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to the crash and shared pictures from the scene (below).

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.