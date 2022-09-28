A brand new $4 billion dollar mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim city council. (ocV!BE)

A brand new $4 billion mixed-use entertainment district has been approved by Anaheim City Council on Tuesday, with plans to surround the Honda Center and ARTIC area.

The 100-acre development, called ocV!BE, is a master-planned community that will bring a 5,700-seat concert hall, new housing, a 50,000-square-foot food hall, acres of public park space, dozens of restaurants and retail, two new resorts, an office tower and much more.

Construction is expected to begin by year’s end, with the first phase opening to the public in 2025.

Organizers aim to complete the massive project by the 2028 summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“Our ambition is for ocV!BE to be the social and entertainment center of Orange County and Southern California, providing a vibrant collection of experiences celebrating the diversity of our community,” said Bill Foltz, CEO of ocV!BE.

Project features include:

New entertainment venues, including a 5,700-seat concert hall

Over 35 new restaurants including a 50,000-square-foot food hall

Two hotels consisting of 550 rooms total

1,500 residential units including 195 affordable housing units

Over 1 million square feet of office space

20 acres of public space including two parks

A trail system connects the complex, including a 3-mile loop and access to existing public trails

Over 8,000 parking spaces among several structures

“ocV!BE will provide more than 10,000 new construction jobs and more than 3,000 permanent jobs upon operation,” organizers said. “In addition, the project will generate more than $2 billion in one-time economic impact prior to completion and more than $400 million in annual recurring economic impact.”